Minecraft is coming to theme parks in the US, UK

It's IAAPA Expo time. Let's kick off what promises to be a full day of announcements with a biggie. Legoland's owner has inked a deal to bring the popular video game Minecraft to two of its locations, in the U.S. and U.K.

Merlin Entertainments today announced "Adventures Made Real," a global strategic partnership with Microsoft's Mojang Studios, the creator of Minecraft. As part of the deal, Merlin will be investing US $110 million in two Minecraft-themed attractions - one in the U.S. and one in the U.K. - which will open between 2026 and 2027. Merlin also plans to expand its Minecraft-themed attractions to additional locations in future years.

The developments will include "first-of-its-kind concepts for Minecraft-themed guest accommodation, retail, and food & beverage, alongside exciting experiences – including a Minecraft-themed ride," the company said. The Minecraft attractions will be going to existing Merlin locations, though the company did not specify which ones. Merlin owns the Legoland theme parks as well as SeaLife and other parks attractions across the U.S. and Europe.

Merlin's Minecraft attractions also are planned to include touchpoints that will allow guests to unlock exclusive in-game content.

"This is an exciting opportunity for our Merlin Magic Making team, working collaboratively with Mojang Studios to bring cross-reality experiences, themed accommodation and other elements to life for the largest gaming community in the world," Merlin CEO Scott O'Neil said.

"Our vast and diverse community is always looking for new opportunities to explore and engage with Minecraft, and we are thrilled to build touchpoints around the globe that will surprise and delight them," Microsoft Vice-President Franchise Development for Gaming Kayleen Walters said. "These new real-life Minecraft experiences will not only grow our community but also offer fans many more opportunities to immerse themselves in the world of Minecraft in ways they've never imagined."

