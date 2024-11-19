IAAPA Expo puts the spotlight on new thrill rides

The show floor at the 2024 IAAPA Expo opened this morning to the event's more than 38,000 guests. Ride manufacturers wasted no time starting a full day of press conferences to reveal their upcoming attractions.

At the S&S Worldwide booth, Hersheypark reveals one of the two gondolas for its new Twizzlers Twisted Gravity, which will be the world's tallest Screamin' Swing when it opens next year.



Twizzlers Twisted Gravity gondola

Each of the four rows of 10 seats on the ride will be decorated for a different Twizzlers flavor. Riders will swing 137 feet in the air on the attraction, reaching a top speed of 68 mph.

At the Premier Rides booth, Canada's Wonderland unveiled a car for its upcoming AlpenFury coaster.



AlpenFury train

This Sky Rocket model will feature nine inversions along its 3,280 feet of track around and through the park's Wonder Mountain, reaching a top speed of 71 mph. Gotta love that old-school sled decoration on the car, too.

Over at Zamperla, we saw first-look POC video for a new product, a Family Thrill Launch coaster, coming to Parc Spirou in France in 2026. This installation will anchor a new land themed to manga series Naruto.

This coaster will feature two tire-propelled launches and a 100-foot spike track.

Finally, Vekoma announced Tecuani Beast, a dual launch coaster at VidantaWorld's BON Luxury Theme Park in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico for 2026. Here is the train for the car, featuring an elaborate decoration and lighting package.



Tecuani Beast train

And here is the park's key art for the ride, which will feature Latin America's first double launch. The 3,930-foot coaster will offer six inversions, a double roll-over top hat, 13 airtime moments, and a top speed of 65 mph.



Tecuani Beast concept art. Image courtesy Grupo Vidanta.

Check out the hype video:

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links on our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (0)