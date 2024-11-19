Disney, Europa-Park lead new class of Thea Award winners

Disney's new Fantasy Springs and Zootopia theme park lands won Thea Awards from the Themed Entertainment Association this evening. Other winners of honors from the leading association of attraction designers included the new Voltron Nevera powered by Rimac roller coaster at Europa-Park, The Sphere in Las Vegas, and the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Opening Ceremonies.

The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure won the Thea Classic award, while Rick Rothschild, Founder and Chief Creative, FAR Out! Creative Direction won The Buzz Price Thea Award for a Lifetime of Outstanding Achievement.

Here are the other Thea Awards announced this evening in Orlando. The awards will be presented at the 31st Annual TEA Inspire Thea Awards Gala on March 15, 2025 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Thea Awards for Outstanding Achievement:

Theme Park Land: Fantasy Springs, Tokyo DisneySea, Tokyo, Japan

Theme Park Land: Zootopia, Shanghai Disney Resort, Shanghai, China

Attraction: Voltron Nevera powered by Rimac, Europa Park, Rust, Baden-Württemberg, Germany

Attraction, Limited Budget: The Ladder – Immersive Gaming, Los Angeles, California

Attraction, Limited Budget: Adventure Play at Windsor Great Park, Windsor, United Kingdom

Waterpark: Aquascope, Futuroscope, Jaunay-Marigny, France

Marine Theme Park: Chimelong Spaceship, Zhuhai, Guangdong, China

Museum: International African American Museum, Charleston, South Carolina

Museum Attraction: The Priddy Family Foundation Freedom Theater at the National WWII Museum, New Orleans, Louisiana

Children’s Museum, Limited Budget: NEOBIO Museum, Shanghai, China

Immersive Land: Valley of Witches, Ghibli Park, Nagakute City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan

Immersive Show/Hotel Lobby Transformation, Limited Budget: The Legend of Luna: A Great Wolf Story, Great Wolf Lodge, Perryville, Maryland

Immersive Technology and Production: The Sphere, Las Vegas, Nevada

International Live Spectacular: 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Opening Ceremonies, Paris, France

Live Event: Kiss of The Sea (N? hôn c?a Bi?n C?), Sunset Town, Vietnam

Spectacular Show: Chimelong International Circus, Chimelong Ocean Kingdom, Zhuhai, China

Technological Innovation: BDX Droids Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge, Walt Disney Imagineering Research & Development and Disney Research Zurich

TEA Recognition of Merit (New for 2025):

Attraction, Limited Budget: Treasure Hunt: The Ride, Monterey Bay, California

Connected Immersion Event, Limited Budget: The DigiWave Experience, Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Immersive Gaming, Limited Budget: The Time Travel Agency at Electric Forest Festival, Rothbury, Michigan

The Thea Catalyst Award went to Dayton Schroeder, AIA, Vice President and Design Director, SmithGroup and Naoki Tanaka, Creative Director, Dentsu Lab Tokyo. The Peter Chernack Distinguished Service Award for serving to the TEA went to Lynn Willrich, Co-Owner ? Director, D J Willrich, Ltd.

"For more than 30 years, the TEA has celebrated the creators, developers, designers and producers who make the themed entertainment industry special," TEA International Board President Matt Barton, Chairperson, 7thSense, said. "The Thea Awards are the epitome of excellence and our industry’s highest honor. The combined work of this year’s Thea Award winners brings joy to millions of guests worldwide while inspiring our industry to continue to push the envelope of creativity and innovation."

