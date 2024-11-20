Step on board for a look inside the new Disney Treasure

Disney celebrated its newest cruise ship on America's biggest stage last night, with a drone show over New York for the christening of Disney Treasure.

Watch the video below for highlights from the show, as well as our first look on board the new Wish-class ship, including looks from inside the new Haunted Mansion Parlor bar.

