Destination D23 gets its 2025 dates, and a new home

Disney's Destination D23 fan event is moving.

No, the biennial fan event is not leaving Florida's Walt Disney World Resort. But the event is moving from Disney's Contemporary Resort to larger digs over at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort. The move will help the event to more than double in size next fall, Disney said today.

Destination D23: A Journey Around the Worlds of Disney will happen August 29 through 31, 2025. Destination D23 in Florida alternates years with the larger D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in California. At each event, however, Disney updates fans with reveals about what's coming next to its theme parks around the world. We will get the details later on what exactly Disney has planned for next year's Destination D23 event.

If you want to attend the event in person, becoming a Gold Member of Disney's D23 fan club is a must. Membership starts at $50, with a new Gold Member Essential Plan that becomes available on January 1, 2025.

