Knott's Merry Farm returns to celebrate the Christmas season

The annual Knott's Merry Farm Christmas celebration is back at Knott's Berry Farm in California.

One of the more distinctive offerings at Knott's celebration is its Christmas Crafts Village in Ghost Town, where you can find local vendors selling a a variety of holiday gifts, including handmade items. If you do not find what you are looking for, head over to the Wilderness Dance Hall, which has become Santa's Christmas Cabin for Merry Farm, and tell St. Nick yourself what you have on your wish list.

Entertainment remains a highlight for Knott's Berry Farm. Perhaps the park's most popular holiday show is the Snoopy's Night Before Christmas ice show in the Walter Knott Theater.



Snoopy's Night Before Christmas. Photos courtesy Knott's

There's also the return of the Home for the Holidays musical show on the Calico Mine Stage. I also recommend the shows at Knott's The Bird Cage Theatre, which is showing two holiday productions: A Calico Christmas Carol and The Gift of the Magi, 1885.

As for holiday food, Knott's is serving its "Seasonal Eats & Treats" at more than two dozen locations around the park. Here is the complete Merry Farm menu from Knott's:

Gold Mine Trail Booths (open select days)

Turkey Ball with Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, and Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Chili Cheese Footlong with Onions

Bowl of Chili with Cheese and Onions

Cinnamon Sugar Churro

Pretzel with Christmas Cart Beer Cheese

Gingerbread People

Hot Chocolate Dip with Toasted Marshmallows, Graham Crackers, and Nilla Wafers

12 Days of Christmas Beers #1 and #7

Miner’s Mac and Spuds (open select days)

Turkey, Stuffing, Gravy, and Cranberry on a Baked Potato

Black Forest Brownie

Ghost Town Bakery

Gingerbread People

Mini Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake

Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bar

Pistachio Orange Cookie – Vegan and Gluten-free

Peppermint Truffle

Christmas Snoopy Cookie and Cupcake

Chai Spice Maple Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin Honey Bun Cake

Black Forest Brownie

Mrs. Murphy’s

Spiced Holiday Wine

Blue Christmas

Brandy Cane (candy cane)

12 Days of Christmas Beers #2 and #8

The Bruery - Dear Great Pumpkin

Brewery X - Cranberry Seltzer

Calico Tater Bites (open select days)

Philly Cheesesteak Loaded Tater Tots

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

Sutter’s Grill

Glazed Ham, Cheddar Cheese, and Cranberry Aioli Burger

Sutter’s Funnel Cake

Tiramisu Funnel Cake

Ghost Town Grub

Carrot Cake Funnel Cake

Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen (open select days)

Christmas Tree Cookie Decorating Kit



Knott's Merry Farm holiday eats at Santa's Christmas Cabin

Santa's Christmas Cabin

Turkey Ball with Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, and Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Empanadas - Beef or Potato

Bacon and Gouda Mac & Cheese

Monkey Bread with Ice Cream – Strawberry or Glazed

Pumpkin Pecan Cobbler with Vanilla Ice Cream

Cheesecake on a Stick dipped in Chocolate

Freshly Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies with Milk and Eggnog

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

Mini Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake

Christmas Cupcake

Festive Cookie

Gourmet Cookie

Gingerbread Hot Chocolate

12 Days of Christmas Beers #3 and #9

Wilderness Dogs and Drinks (open select days)

Turkey Dog with Stuffing, Mashers, and Cranberry

Blue Christmas Cosmopolitan

Gourmet Churro Factory

Gingersnap dipped Churro, stuffed with Dulce De Leche

Beignets with a Maple Glaze

Chow House Ice Cream

Fall Apple Lemonade

Ginger Molasses Cookiewich

Calico Saloon

Holiday Santa-Gria

Blue Christmas

Brandy Cane (candy cane cocktail)

12 Days of Christmas Beers #4 and #10

Golden Road- Christmas Cart

Karl Strauss - Golden Stout

Brewery X - Cranberry Seltzer

Brewery X - Frosty Mallows

Judge Roy Bean (open select days)

Spiced Holiday Wine

Strictly-on-a-Stick

Mac and Cheese Bites with Gouda and Bacon served with Aioli

Log Ride Funnel

Loaded Churro and Caramel Apple Funnel Cake

Charleston Circle Coffee

Chai Spice Maple Pumpkin Bread

Peppermint Truffle

Gingerbread People

Christmas Snoopy Cookie

Peanut Buttery Winter Cocoa (cocktail)

Gingerbread Hot Chocolate

Prop Shop Pizzeria

Birria Pizza

Chorizo, Mushroom, and Alfredo Ravioli

Black Forest Brownie

Pumpkin Honey Bun Cake

Pistachio Orange Cookie – Vegan and Gluten-free

Coasters Diner

Holiday Salad with Roasted Butternut Squash, Kale, and Cranberry Couscous

Caramel Apple Pie Milkshake

Boardwalk BBQ

Classic Turkey Sandwich with all the Trimmings

Honey Maple Chicken Wings

Peppermint Truffle

Gingerbread People

Sam Adams - Winterfest

Casa California Restaurante

Chile Colorado – New Flavor

Mexican Wedding Cookies

Papas Mexicana

Loaded Maple Waffle Fries with Bacon and Cheese

Horchata Bites

Baja Taqueria (open select days)

Red and Green Chilaquiles with Beef Barbacoa and Scrambled Eggs

Grizzly Creek Lodge

Mini Pretzel Pigs in a Blanket

Muddy Buddy Rice Krispie

Pumpkin Honey Bun Cake

Gingerbread People

Chilly Cranberry Delight (mocktail)

Granny Cane (candy cane mocktail)

Knott's Merry Farm continues daily through January 5, 2025. Note that Knott's is closed on Christmas Day.

