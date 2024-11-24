Knott's Merry Farm returns to celebrate the Christmas season

Knott's Berry Farm in California.The annual Knott's Merry Farm Christmas celebration is back at
One of the more distinctive offerings at Knott's celebration is its Christmas Crafts Village in Ghost Town, where you can find local vendors selling a a variety of holiday gifts, including handmade items. If you do not find what you are looking for, head over to the Wilderness Dance Hall, which has become Santa's Christmas Cabin for Merry Farm, and tell St. Nick yourself what you have on your wish list.
Entertainment remains a highlight for Knott's Berry Farm. Perhaps the park's most popular holiday show is the Snoopy's Night Before Christmas ice show in the Walter Knott Theater.
There's also the return of the Home for the Holidays musical show on the Calico Mine Stage. I also recommend the shows at Knott's The Bird Cage Theatre, which is showing two holiday productions: A Calico Christmas Carol and The Gift of the Magi, 1885.
As for holiday food, Knott's is serving its "Seasonal Eats & Treats" at more than two dozen locations around the park. Here is the complete Merry Farm menu from Knott's:
Gold Mine Trail Booths (open select days)
Turkey Ball with Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, and Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Chili Cheese Footlong with Onions
Bowl of Chili with Cheese and Onions
Cinnamon Sugar Churro
Pretzel with Christmas Cart Beer Cheese
Gingerbread People
Hot Chocolate Dip with Toasted Marshmallows, Graham Crackers, and Nilla Wafers
12 Days of Christmas Beers #1 and #7
Miner’s Mac and Spuds (open select days)
Turkey, Stuffing, Gravy, and Cranberry on a Baked Potato
Black Forest Brownie
Ghost Town Bakery
Gingerbread People
Mini Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake
Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bar
Pistachio Orange Cookie – Vegan and Gluten-free
Peppermint Truffle
Christmas Snoopy Cookie and Cupcake
Chai Spice Maple Pumpkin Bread
Pumpkin Honey Bun Cake
Black Forest Brownie
Mrs. Murphy’s
Spiced Holiday Wine
Blue Christmas
Brandy Cane (candy cane)
12 Days of Christmas Beers #2 and #8
The Bruery - Dear Great Pumpkin
Brewery X - Cranberry Seltzer
Calico Tater Bites (open select days)
Philly Cheesesteak Loaded Tater Tots
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Sutter’s Grill
Glazed Ham, Cheddar Cheese, and Cranberry Aioli Burger
Sutter’s Funnel Cake
Tiramisu Funnel Cake
Ghost Town Grub
Carrot Cake Funnel Cake
Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen (open select days)
Christmas Tree Cookie Decorating Kit
Santa's Christmas Cabin
Turkey Ball with Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, and Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Empanadas - Beef or Potato
Bacon and Gouda Mac & Cheese
Monkey Bread with Ice Cream – Strawberry or Glazed
Pumpkin Pecan Cobbler with Vanilla Ice Cream
Cheesecake on a Stick dipped in Chocolate
Freshly Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies with Milk and Eggnog
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
Mini Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake
Christmas Cupcake
Festive Cookie
Gourmet Cookie
Gingerbread Hot Chocolate
12 Days of Christmas Beers #3 and #9
Wilderness Dogs and Drinks (open select days)
Turkey Dog with Stuffing, Mashers, and Cranberry
Blue Christmas Cosmopolitan
Gourmet Churro Factory
Gingersnap dipped Churro, stuffed with Dulce De Leche
Beignets with a Maple Glaze
Chow House Ice Cream
Fall Apple Lemonade
Ginger Molasses Cookiewich
Calico Saloon
Holiday Santa-Gria
Blue Christmas
Brandy Cane (candy cane cocktail)
12 Days of Christmas Beers #4 and #10
Golden Road- Christmas Cart
Karl Strauss - Golden Stout
Brewery X - Cranberry Seltzer
Brewery X - Frosty Mallows
Judge Roy Bean (open select days)
Spiced Holiday Wine
Strictly-on-a-Stick
Mac and Cheese Bites with Gouda and Bacon served with Aioli
Log Ride Funnel
Loaded Churro and Caramel Apple Funnel Cake
Charleston Circle Coffee
Chai Spice Maple Pumpkin Bread
Peppermint Truffle
Gingerbread People
Christmas Snoopy Cookie
Peanut Buttery Winter Cocoa (cocktail)
Gingerbread Hot Chocolate
Prop Shop Pizzeria
Birria Pizza
Chorizo, Mushroom, and Alfredo Ravioli
Black Forest Brownie
Pumpkin Honey Bun Cake
Pistachio Orange Cookie – Vegan and Gluten-free
Coasters Diner
Holiday Salad with Roasted Butternut Squash, Kale, and Cranberry Couscous
Caramel Apple Pie Milkshake
Boardwalk BBQ
Classic Turkey Sandwich with all the Trimmings
Honey Maple Chicken Wings
Peppermint Truffle
Gingerbread People
Sam Adams - Winterfest
Casa California Restaurante
Chile Colorado – New Flavor
Mexican Wedding Cookies
Papas Mexicana
Loaded Maple Waffle Fries with Bacon and Cheese
Horchata Bites
Baja Taqueria (open select days)
Red and Green Chilaquiles with Beef Barbacoa and Scrambled Eggs
Grizzly Creek Lodge
Mini Pretzel Pigs in a Blanket
Muddy Buddy Rice Krispie
Pumpkin Honey Bun Cake
Gingerbread People
Chilly Cranberry Delight (mocktail)
Granny Cane (candy cane mocktail)
Knott's Merry Farm continues daily through January 5, 2025. Note that Knott's is closed on Christmas Day.
