Changes start at Disneyland's Haunted Mansion

Disneyland today is opening the new queue for its Haunted Mansion. The park also has revealed the name for its new gift shop at the ride's exit.

Haunted Mansion is currently running its "Nightmare Before Christmas" overlay, Haunted Mansion Holiday. Ever since reopening this summer, the Disneyland attraction has been using a virtual queue, due to construction on the popular dark ride's physical, standby queue.



The new Haunted Mansion queue. Photo courtesy Disney

Disneyland has been extending Haunted Mansion's standby queue into space previously used for Fastpass distribution for the ride. Since Fastpasses are no longer a thing, Disneyland is repurposing the space formerly used by those distribution machines.

Another one of those Fastpass distribution points was for the former Splash Mountain, which was located near the Haunted Mansion exit. That space is now becoming a gift shop for Haunted Mansion, which Disneyland today announced will be called Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond. Here is a new concept image of the shop's interior, release today by Disney.



Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond. Concept art courtesy Disney

That merchandise shop will open this winter, Disneyland said.

Disneyland visitors now may enter the Haunted Mansion via the standby queue or Lightning Lane, which you can book via the official Disneyland app. Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which replaced Splash Mountain, continues to use a virtual queue for entry at this time.

