New Walt Disney World hotel set for 2027 debut

Walt Disney World will be getting a new Disney Vacation Club resort in 2027.

Disney Experiences announced today that the project on the former River Country site is now set to open in 2027. What originally was called Reflections – A Disney Lakeside Lodge now will be called Disney Lakeshore Lodge.



Original concept art from 2018 for Reflections – A Disney Lakeside Lodge

The proposed resort (that's the legal term that Disney must use for a DVC property before it opens) will stand on the shore of Bay Lake on the site of Disney's first - and long abandoned - water park.

"The resort will be inspired by the majesty of nature and its enduring influence on Disney artists," Disney said in its press release today.

