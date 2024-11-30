Which way should Universal bring 'Wicked' to its theme parks?

Let's talk about "Wicked."

Universal's adaptation of the hit Broadway musical also is hitting at movie theaters. "Wicked" enjoyed the third-biggest opening of the year and appears to have the strong word-of-mouth and critical reviews to remain a strong draw at the box office throughout the holiday season.

Given this financial and critical success, I would be stunned if "Wicked" were not the first IP announced for the inevitable expansion of Universal Epic Universe after it opens in Orlando in May. Universal is testing the waters with pop-up installations at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood, but I expect to see a fully realized, immersive Oz-themed land at Epic Universe sometime before the end of the decade.

But what, specifically, will that be?

"Wicked" is filled with amazing locations that would work well as immersive environments in a theme park land, with Shiz University and the Emerald City in Part One and the Kiamo Ko castle in the upcoming Part Two. But the heart of this franchise's appeal lies with its starring characters - Glinda and Elphaba - and their relationship, expressed in some of the most memorable and emotional songs in the recent Broadway repertoire.

That creates the challenge for the designers of a "Wicked"-themed attraction. How do you place guests in those environments so that they can spend time with these characters and hear those iconic songs?

The easiest solution is a "book report" attraction that merely retells the story of "Wicked." But with its signature immersive land attractions, Universal has embraced the modern design convention of placing the guest at the heart of the story. In The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World, you are the character at the heart of these experiences. I expect Universal to cast its guests in a similar starring role for Oz.

So what is the narrative that requires the guest's presence and action in Universal's theme park installation of Oz? That is the creative challenge that, when answered, will determine where this attraction will be set and which supporting characters from the films will be featured.

And, which ride systems would be most appropriate to facilitate the telling of this narrative.

I suspect that any "Wicked"-themed land at Universal Epic Universe would include multiple attractions, with at least one not having a ride-height restriction. Themed food and merchandise will need their places within the land as well. (If Universal does not have a Ozdust Ballroom bar serving a Green Elixir cocktail, what are they even doing?)

Finally, one cannot forget legal restrictions. Universal produced the "Wicked" musical and films, and owns the rights to Gregory Maguire's novel. L. Frank Baum's "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" is in the public domain. But Universal - to my knowledge - does not own the theme park rights to the 1939 MGM film, "The Wizard of Oz." That means no ruby red slippers in a Universal Oz land, or any other specific changes or additions that MGM made to Baum's work. We will see in "Wicked - Part Two" how Universal handles the arrival of Dorothy Gale in its movie.

All that said, it's time to hear from all you aspiring theme park attraction designers and "Wicked" fans. What should Universal Creative deliver in a new Oz-themed land?

Replies (9)