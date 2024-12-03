Disney World offers deals as it prepares for 2025 changes

Walt Disney World is offering deals for 2025 visits, as it tells us more about what will be opening - and closing - next year.

We heard over the weekend the name for the new Villains musical stage show coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios next summer - Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After. That will be joined in the park by the new The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure show that also will be opening in the summer of 2025.

Over at EPCOT, the new version Test Track will open in late summer 2025. General Motors is back as the sponsor for the ride, too. A new Spaceship Earth Lounge also will open sometime next year, offering "sweeping views of World Celebration Gardens and a unique perspective of the nightly fireworks," according to Disney.

At Magic Kingdom, we told you that the new Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away nighttime parade will open next summer, as well. Later in the year, in autumn, the park will open its new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed tavern in Adventureland. We are expecting Tom Sawyer Island, the Liberty Belle riverboat, and the Rivers of America to close early next year to make way for Frontierland's transformation, as well.

Finally, at Disney's Animal Kingdom, Zootopia: Better Zoogether! will open in winter 2025 as the replacement for the It's Tough to Be a Bug! 4D show in the Tree of Life Theater. Over in the current Dinoland, TriceraTop Spin will be closing January 12, but Dinosaur will remain open in 2025 before closing for its transformation into an Indiana Jones ride in the new Tropical Americas land.

Get discounts on a Disney vacation

Walt Disney World is offering multiple deals on vacation packages, including 30% off select rooms for the rest of 2024 and up to 25% off select rooms in early 2025. With a room and ticket vacation bundle, you can save up to $200 a night on a 3-night, 2-day room-and-ticket package, for example.

Also, starting January 1, free admission to a Walt Disney World water park is included on your check-in day as a Disney Resort hotel benefit. If you are interested in a free, no-obligation quote on a Walt Disney World vacation in 2025, please contact our travel agent sponsor. Again, its free to get a quote. And remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent media while getting a great deal at the same time.

