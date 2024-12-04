What was the best new theme park attraction in 2024?

There's just four weeks left in 2024, so it's time for a final push to nominate theme park rides and shows for our Best New Attraction award.

You can nominate up 10 new attractions via our nomination form, here: www.themeparkinsider.com/vote/best-new-attraction. Please place your top pick in the first spot, and then list your other nominees in descending order. We are using a ranked choice vote here to determine the nominees for this year's honor.

If you need a refresher on what opened in 2024, you can find our reviews, coverage and videos on our New Theme Park Attractions in 2024 page. You are not limited to voting for attractions listed on that page, but it must be ride or show or experience that debuted at a theme park in 2024.

If there is not a runaway winner in the nominations, I will post a vote on the front page in two weeks that will determine the Best New Attraction winner. The best way to be notified of that is to subscribe to Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

We also are accepting nominations in the other Theme Park Insider Award categories this year. You can find links to those nomination forms at www.themeparkinsider.com/vote.

Nominations and final-round voting will determine the recommendations that we list on our theme park visitors guides: www.themeparkinsider.com/reviews, so please take a moment to submit your favorites, so that we can provide the best advice to other Theme Park Insider readers in the year ahead.

I will announce the winners of the Theme Park Insider Awards on January 1, 2025, when we will be updating our visitors guides, as well.

Thank you, as always, for being part of the Theme Park Insider community.

