First POV video of Universal's Mine Cart Madness appears

The first real, on-ride POV video of Donkey Kong Mine Cart Madness has dropped. It's not official, and - frankly - it's tough to watch. That's too bad, because Universal could have made a better first impression with this highly anticipated attraction.

Here is the video, which presumably was made during previews when the park has been trying to enforce a "no photos or video" rule.

I totally understand when parks want to keep people from recording attractions. But it's up to the parks to screen passengers aggressively for phones and cameras rather than just operating under an honor system - because experience has shown that rarely holds.

The person who uploaded the video did not correct for the camera orientation. And the video seems to have been shot with a concealed, chest-mounted camera, which is a bad angle to see the much-hyped track jump effect on the ride. In fact, much of the ride's decor and visual narrative is lost with a chest-mounted camera.

Which brings me to my pitch. Please just allow those of us who record ride videos for a living to do our job. It's not a safety issue when a park works with media professionals to document a ride. A safe, well-record POV of Mine Cart Madness exists, since Universal showed a tease of it during its opening-date announcement video.

Either release that official POV, or hold a media preview where invited content creators are allowed to film POVs using safe, approved equipment. Plenty of parks do this, and that allows fans to see great POVs that show off what a new ride has to offer. Otherwise, it's a race among untrained, ill-equipped visitors to post the first, often-unflattering POVs.

I am sure that at some point, we well get a POV video of Mine Cart Madness that shows the ride in a better light. But first impressions matter, and I feel bad for the team at Universal Creative whose work is not getting the public introduction around the world that it deserved.

Donkey Kong Country and its Mine Cart Madness roller coaster open officially in Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan on December 11. The new ride and land open in the United States as part of Universal Epic Universe in Orlando on May 22, 2025.

