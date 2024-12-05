Disneyland expands after-hours events in 2025

Disneyland is expanding its after-hours events in 2025. The Ooogie Boogie Bash Halloween party will have more nights than ever, as Disneyland After Dark also returns with four events next year.

Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party returns next year to Disney California Adventure earlier than ever, too. The after-hours, hard-ticket event starts August 17, 2025 and runs for a record 31 nights in 2025.

August 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28, 31

September 2, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 30

October 2,5,7,9,12,14,16,19,21,23,26,28,31

Admission to Oogie Boogie Bash includes all-ages trick-or-treating at Disney California Adventure, as well as special entertainment, character appearances with unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads, as well as access to the park's attractions. Specially themed food and drinks, including cocktails, also will be available for purchase during the party.

Earlier in 2025, Disneyland After Dark returns with four different themed events.

Sweethearts' Nite: January 21, 23, 28; Feb. 4, 6, 9, 11, 13

90s Nite: March 4 and 6

Star Wars Nite: April 8, 10, 22, 24, 29; May 1, 4, 6

Pride Nite: June 16 and 18

These events take place at Disneyland parks and also include unique entertainment and characters, plus unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads. Themed food and drinks will be available for purchase and limited ticket quantities mean shorter wait times for select park attractions.

Extras at the events will include a Royal Ball and character couples for Sweethearts' Nite and a "90s on Parade" with nods to past Disneyland parades such as The Lion King Celebration and Mulan Parade on 90s Nite.

Tickets for Sweethearts' Nite and 90s Nite will go on sale no earlier than 9am PT on December 12, with a presale for Inspire Magic Key holders on December 10 and all other Magic Key holders on December 11. Details on ticket sales for all other events, including Oogie Boogie Bash, will be announced later.

Disneyland's 70th birthday

Disneyland turns 70 years old next year, and the resort today announced details about its Disneyland resort 70th Celebration. You can see those details, including the starting date, here: Disneyland celebrates 2025 with new shows... and a robot Walt Disney.

