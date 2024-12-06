The Grinch remains the star at Universal's Holidays

Move over, Elphaba. Make way, Shrek. The Grinch is back, and he's determined to remain the "gold star" of green.

It's time again for Grinchmas at Universal Studios Hollywood. Yesterday, I got a little one-on-one time with the "mean one" in the park's Universal Plaza - the home of the Grinchmas celebration. The Grinch handled my quiz of Christmas questions with ease, reaffirming his claim to be one of the top character interactions anywhere.

If you want the best time while talking with The Grinch, use an old improv trick and give a "yes, and..." response to anything he says. Just keep rolling with the absurdity, and don't even think about bringing him back to reality.

After meeting with The Grinch, the highlight of Grinchmas is the nightly tree-lighting ceremony. Check the daily park schedule for times.



Grinchmas tree-lightning

During the day, fans can meet with and hear from just with The Grinch, but other citizens of Who-ville, too, including the Mayor and Cindy-Lou-Who. Max the Dog also appears from time to time, and there are craft and wish-writing activities, as well.

But for many guests, I suspect the big draw will be the treats, including sweets, drinks and cocktails.



Grinchmas treats at Universal Studios Hollywood



More Grinchmas treats



And the prices

Grinchmas is just part of Holidays at Universal, which also includes Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, with the nightly The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle projection show, the Frog Choir's Christmas carols, and the return of the holiday menu at The Three Broomsticks. The Holidays also have come to Super Nintendo World for the first time, with decorations in the Mushroom Kingdom.

