Court awards $310 million judgment in Orlando FreeFall case

A Florida court has awarded more than $300 million to the family of a Missouri boy who was killed on an Orlando drop ride in 2022.

Tyre Sampson, 14, died when he fell from the Orlando FreeFall attraction at ICON Park on March 24, 2022. An investigation found that the boy was too large to ride the attraction safely. Not only he had been allowed to board but operators also had modified the ride's restraint system to accommodate him. Sampson fell out of the modified restraint when the ride descended.

Sampson's family earlier settled suits against ICON Park and FreeFall owner and operator Orlando Slingshot. That left a suit against ride manufacturer, Funtime Handelsgesellschaft, which was set for trial this week. The manufacturer chose not to participate, which resulted in a default judgment today.

The jury in the Circuit Court of the 9th Judicial Circuit in and for Orange County, Florida, ordered the manufacturer to pay Tyre Sampson's parents a total of $310 million.

"This was a heartbreaking and wholly preventable tragedy," Attorney Michael Richardson said. "The evidence was clear: safety was sacrificed for profit. This verdict not only seeks to deliver justice for Tyre's family but also sends a strong message to the amusement industry about prioritizing the safety of their guests."

The 430-foot Orlando FreeFall attraction was dismantled following Sampson's death. The Florida Legislature in 2023 passed a law called the Tyre Sampson Act, which requires redundant restraints and state inspections on amusement attractions over 100 feet tall. Large theme parks with more than 1,000 employees and their own inspectors - such as Disney and Universal - are not subject to the act.

