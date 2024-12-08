Disneyland to drop virtual queue for Tiana's ride

The virtual queue for Tiana's Bayou Adventure at Disneyland is going away this week.

The California theme park has announced that the Bayou Country musical flume ride will start using its standby queue on Tuesday, December 10. The virtual queue no longer will be used as of that date.

For our review of the ride, as well as full on-ride POV video, please see Disneyland gets an upgrade with Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

With the removal of the virtual queue at Haunted Mansion Holiday late last month, no rides will be using the virtual queue system at the Disneyland Resort after tomorrow. The World of Color show at Disney California Adventure will continue to use a virtual queue for distributing viewing area assignments, however.

Virtual queues remain in place at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida for Tiana's Bayou Adventure in the Magic Kingdom and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.

Replies (0)