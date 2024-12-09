Disney unlocks a Treasure for cruise fans

First came the Wish. Now comes the Treasure.

Disney Cruise Line is previewing its newest cruise ship to invited reporters this week. Disney Treasure is the second in its Triton class of ships, following the Disney Wish's inaugural sailings in 2022. [See All Aboard the Disney Cruise Line's New Disney Wish for our full coverage and videos.] The Triton class will welcome its third ship with the debut of Disney Destiny next year, followed by a yet-to-be-named ship to sail from Japan by the end of the decade.

Stay tuned to this page all week as I update with coverage from on board Disney Treasure.

Structurally, Disney Treasure is the Wish's twin. But within the same deck plan as the Wish, Disney has refocused the Treasure on its theme parks. The Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge on the Wish has become the Haunted Mansion Parlor on the Treasure. The Bayou lounge has become the Jungle Cruise-themed Skipper Society. Even defunct attractions get love on the Treasure. The Wish's Keg & Compass here is the 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea-themed Periscope Pub.

But the biggest difference between the Treasure and the Wish will be its itineraries. The Treasure will sail seven-day voyages from Port Canaveral rather than the three- and four-day itineraries offered by the Wish. The Wish sticks to Disney's two private ports - Castaway Cay and the new Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point - as well as the ubiquitous Nassau. Treasure will spend its days sailing to destinations such as the Virgin Islands, Grand Cayman, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, or Cozumel, as well as Castaway Cay.

Longer sailings also demand extra on-board entertainment to keep Disney Cruise fans happy. Leading the entertainment in The Walt Disney Theatre on Disney Treasure is an all-new musical production, Disney The Tale of Moana. Other shows will include the Beauty and the Beast show that debuted on Disney Dream, plus the Disney Seas the Adventure character revue that bowed on the Wish.

Disney Cruise Line offers a unique rotational dining system. There is no "main dining room" on a Disney Cruise ship. Instead, passengers are assigned one of three restaurants each evening, with the same table mates and service staff following you to each dining room throughout your trip. Disney being Disney, entertainment also is included at many of the restaurants.

Disney Treasure also offers the California-inspired 1923 restaurant from Disney Wish, named for the year of The Walt Disney Company's founding and decorated with sketches and memorabilia inspired by Disney animation. World of Marvel also comes over from the Wish, with the addition of a second show, "Groot Remix," to the original "Quantum Encounter." But the Frozen-themed Arendelle show is gone here, replaced by Plaza de Coco.

We will be watching Plaza de Coco's second-night, Dia de los Muertos-inspired show on the Treasure's media preview this week, so stay tuned for details on that.

Rotational dining is included with a Disney Cruise Line fare, but Disney also offers adults-only upcharge restaurants as well. The Treasure's line-up will be the same as on the Wish: Palo Steakhouse and Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement with The Rose lounge.

Coming later this week will be features on recreation, dining and entertainment on Disney Treasure.

