Guide to kids clubs and recreation on a Disney Cruise

We're on day two of our cruise on the brand-new Disney Treasure. Today, let's check out the venues for kids' activities and adults' fitness on the ship.

Disney Cruise kids clubs

The most popular recreation activity on any Disney Cruise ship is its no-extra-charge kids club. On Disney Treasure, that's the Disney's Oceaneer Club, accessed by a convenient slide from the Great Hall. Yes, I slid down it! And thank goodness I had started the day with a stretching class before I did. (More on that in a bit.) There are good reasons why adults don't go down twisty slides on a regular basis, and I call those reasons "vertebrae."

Inside the Oceaneer Club, your kids will find multiple themed areas, designed for specific age ranges and interests.

Star Wars Cargo Bay is themed to creatures from the Star Wars universe.

Marvel Super Hero Academy offers kids the chance to train to be superheroes.

Walt Disney Imagineering Lab shows kids how Disney creates its attractions, including Disney Treasure, and gives them the chance to ride on an attraction they help design.

Fairytale Hall is all about creative storytelling, with Rapunzel's Art Studio and playacting in Belle's Library.

Mickey and Minnie Captain's Deck is the place for younger kids, with a nautical-themed play area.

It’s a Small World Nursery offers care for children under three years.



Rey in the Star Wars Cargo Bay. Full walk-through video of Disney's Oceaneer Club to come.

Beyond Disney's Oceaneer Club, the ship offers Edge, a hangout for kids ages 11 to 14, and Vibe, a loft designed for teens ages 14 to 17.

Fitness on a Disney Cruise

Let's talk about that stretching class. Sure, many guests won't lift much more than a glass on a cruise. But for those who want to keep up - or start - their exercise habit, Disney offers a fitness center in its Senses Spa area on Deck 5 of Disney Treasure.



Senses fitness center on Disney Treasure

While there's plenty of cardio equipment here - including a spin studio - I was disappointed to see just one recumbent exercise bike, which was occupied when I visited early this morning. But upon the recommendation of fitness director Ruben, I headed just outside on the deck for his 7am stretching class instead.

The 30-minute class offers a perfect wakeup for the day, in the best location I've ever had a yoga class - on a Disney cruise ship deck overlooking Castaway Cay. Later that morning, Laurie signed up for the 60-minute yoga session at the adults-only Serenity Bay area on the island.



Yoga on Castaway Cay

The island yoga class is $20 per person, but the 7am stretching class was included with your cruise fare, as is use of the fitness center facilities. If you are tempted to try a gym to improve your fitness, you've already got one waiting for you on a Disney cruise.

On the pool deck

Later today, we headed up to the pool deck to take on the "first Disney attraction at sea," the AquaMouse water coaster that debuted on Disney Wish.

I do not see the promised new "Curse of the Golden Egg" cartoon, but instead Disney was running the same "Swiss Meltdown" short that I saw on the Wish. What was different from my last voyage on the Wish was the 70-degree weather in The Bahamas today, making the cold water blasts in the show tunnel and the drenching bumps and drops on the AquaMouse a bit, well, brisk, compared with riding in the heat of summer.

Still, it's a fun ride through the 760-foot tunnel, with great views of Castaway Cay, if only for a moment.

And, of course, as on any Disney Cruise ship, you have a collection of child, family, and adult pools, including an infinity pool in adults-only The Cove area in the back of the ship.

But for the ultimate in a cruise workout, just skip the aft and forward elevators and walk up and down those steps between decks throughout your voyage on Disney Treasure. You'll walk it off at dinner! And speaking of that, stay tuned tomorrow for our guide to all there is to eat on Disney Treasure.

