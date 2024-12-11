Universal opens its Donkey Kong Country

Donkey Kong Country is now open officially at Universal Studios Japan.

The expansion to the park's Super Nintendo World includes the new Mine-Cart Madness family roller coaster. That ride uses Universal's patented "boom coaster" design to create the illusion of the mine carts jumping the track, as they do in the Donkey Kong video games upon which the land is based.

Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto joined Universal Studios Japan President J.L. Bonnier to open the land this morning, accompanied by Donkey Kong and Mario.



Photo courtesy Universal

"The jungle beyond this tunnel is full of our passion which we worked hard together with Universal Studios Japan and the Universal Creative teams," Mr. Miyamoto said, in Japanese. "There are many elements throughout the land where you can find gameplay and design from the world of Donkey Kong; such as a mine cart-themed coaster that is thrilling but enjoyable to children and an activity where you can meet Rambi the rhinoceros. I believe it is a land that can be enjoyed by the whole family."

With today's official opening, a much better POV of Mine-Cart Madness has dropped.

Theme park fans in the United States will get their opportunity to experience Donkey Kong Country and Super Nintendo World when they open as part of Universal Epic Universe at the Universal Orlando Resort on May 22, 2025.

