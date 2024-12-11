The creators of 'Coco' talk about its next chapter

Disney is bringing its Oscar-winning animated hit "Coco" to new life as a dinner experience on its newest cruise ship, Disney Treasure.

Plaza de Coco takes the space held by Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure on sister ship Disney Wish, if you are familiar with that ship. The restaurants brings to life Plaza Santa Cecilia for two shows on the seven-night Disney Treasure itineraries.

The first night's show is a celebration of family, while the second night takes a deeper dive into Dia de los Muertos. Together, the music, the food and the space created by Walt Disney Imagineering celebrate not just the culture of Mexico, but the enduring bonds between family members - living and past - from all cultural backgrounds.

This afternoon, Disney hosted a press conference with "Coco" star Anthony Gonzalez, who voiced Miguel in the film, and director Lee Unkrich, who talked about the legacy of Coco and its transformation into this new chapter of the story, which takes places three years after the events of the film.

Keep watching for tips and recommendations for what to order when dining at Plaza de Coco, which is one of the three rotational dining experiences aboard Disney Treasure.

