Liseberg details new plans for damaged Oceana water park

Demolition and clean-up is now complete on the Swedish indoor water park damaged by fire earlier this year. Now, Liseberg is sharing a new vision for its Oceana water park, which it expects to open in about two years.

Oceana has been set to open this year, but a fire on February 12 damaged much of the structure, killing one worker. After an investigation, Liseberg's management chose to go ahead with rebuilding the water park, with several alterations to the original design.

"Among other things, we have opted to invest in new technology for the slides, to make them more fire retardant," Liseberg CEO Andreas Andersen said. "We are also using this as an opportunity to opt for a lighter colour for the attraction tower, to ensure it fits in better with the surrounding cityscape."



New design of Oceana. Concept image courtesy Liseberg

The park also is sharing a new promo video detailing its vision for the Oceana indoor water park.

Installation of glued laminated timber beams for the new tower is set for February, with installation of attractions in the swimming pool area in spring. The building is expected to be watertight be summer's end.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)