Where is the best place to spend the holidays this year?

With December half past and Christmas vacations near, where do wish to visit for the holidays?

Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and extended family have brought me to Central Florida for many Christmases. I remember the one and only time that I booked a flight with multiple connections, as I tried to save money on the cross-country trip from Los Angeles. Three miserable hops later, I had to drag the kids through MCO on Christmas Eve to our hotel.

Still, by mid-afternoon the next day, everyone needed a break from the holiday excitement, so we headed back to the hotel. But we had not considered that the hotel's restaurant would be closed on Christmas Day, as would be all the other places to eat nearby. Not wanting to return to a packed theme park, we settled for what we could find in a hallway vending machine for dinner.

Christmas night munching on a bag of chips and a sleeve of cookies while watching TV might not sound like a dream holiday. But we were together, so it felt magical. Ultimately, I suppose that is what many want most for their holiday vacation - time spent with people they love.

But when given the opportunity, we are greedy creatures, aren't we? We want to spend time with family and friends while also enjoying an amazing day in a wonderful place. So, to that end, what matters most to you when choosing where to spend the holidays?

Yeah, we're talking about theme parks here on Theme Park Insider, so I have selected options in this vote below that reflect what parks are offering for their holiday celebrations.



Once you have made your choice, please tell us in the comments which theme park - in your opinion - is doing the holidays the best this year?

* * *

