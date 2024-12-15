What I liked - and didn't like - on Disney Treasure

Now that I have has a few days to reflect, here are the things that I liked - and did not like - aboard the new Disney Treasure cruise ship.

What I liked

Top choice here, by far, has to be Disney Tale of Moana, the new live musical show in the Walt Disney Theater. Entertainment is the best thing about Disney Cruise Line, and this is the best show I have seen yet from Disney. Granted, I say that about each new IP-based show that DCL opens, so they are raising the bar consistently with their new productions.

What I like most about Moana is that it does not try to replicate the movie scene-by-scene, but instead re-envisions the story for the stage and time allotted. Disney has dropped the sidekicks and side quests to focus on the relationships and the music that made the film an enduring hit. It's 60-some minutes of outstanding entertainment and perhaps the best new thing I have seen from Disney Experiences this year.

I also loved the Mariachi performance at Plaza de Coco. Mrs. Theme Park Insider - aka Violinist.com - raved about the musicians, praising their expressive singing and musical storytelling. And when Laurie likes a musician, I trust her judgment, not that I needed a second opinion on a show that I enjoyed from beginning to end.

Let's also praise the crew working Disney Treasure's rotational dining service. Disney's dining service team follows you from venue to venue each night, allowing you to get to know each other and them to better anticipate what you will like as the week goes on. This isn't a Treasure-specific compliment, but it's definitely a plus that I have enjoyed across the Disney Cruise Line.

As for this trip though, my five favorite things I ate were the Ahi Tuna Poke, Linguini Nero, and Beef Wellington at Worlds of Marvel, and the Red Chicken Enchiladas and Beef Birria Empanadas at Plaza de Coco. While I endorse each, remember that if you do not like a specific dish at any Disney rotational dining room, your server will bring you another selection. So there's no risk to try.

Now, to help shake off the malaise of overindulgence, I recommend the morning stretch class up on Dec 5 at the Sense Fitness center. Especially on the morning of a port visit, when you can enjoy a great view while you warm up your muscles for the day ahead.

Disney Treasure features several Disney Parks-themed bars, led by Haunted Mansion Parlor. It's visual feast, bordering on sensory overload. But my favorite lounge on the Treasure might have been the one without a Disney Parks theme - Scat Cat Lounge, a cozy piano bar with cute specialty drinks and an "Aristocats" theme.

My only complaint with the lounges may have been a press cruise-specific issue, but I would have liked to try the Periscope Pub's menu for lunch, but its kitchen did not open until the evening. Still, I would drop in anytime for the vibes, including the digital shadows of sharks floating above the room. Walt Disney Imagineering outdid themselves here and in the other lounges and that's a reason why I had my biggest problem with this specific voyage. Read on....

What I did not like

My biggest problem with my trip was specific to the press preview. But it's the same problem that many fans have had with Treasure's sister ship, Disney Wish.

Three-night voyages on Disney Cruise Line are just setting you up for frustration. Fortunately, Disney Treasure will be sailing seven-night itineraries, which is plenty of time to see all three shows in the Walt Disney Theater and to experience all three rotational dining restaurants (including Plaza de Coco twice), while still having time to experience several other venues aboard the ship, including actually lounging in the lounges.

On a three-day itinerary, there's no time for dinner at Palo or another upcharge dining room. You're pressed for time to hit any lounges after the shows. There's no time for family activities between the kids getting out of the kids clubs for the day and bedtime, once you do the dinner and the show. (And there's certainly no adequate amount of time to write stories and edit video during a press cruise, too.) While the Disney Parks-inspired lounge themes are nice, I think the longer itineraries will be the top thing that makes Disney Treasure a better alternative for a truly satisfying vacation than Disney Wish.

That said, Treasure still shares some problems first identified on Wish. The big one is the adults-only area. While the Cove Bar and Quiet Cove pool at the top stern of the ship are cozy and nice, they are often cramped and having only one way in or out hurts guest flow. But the biggest issue I have with the adults area is the ridiculous placement of the one hot tub, which is shoved into what feels like a low corner on the deck. I guess that helps with capacity, because it's a place that no one wants to hang out in for anything other than a minimal amount of time.

The Senses Fitness center also could probably swap a few treadmills for bikes, including at least one more recumbent bike, and I - and probably other guests - would have been happier by having to wait around less to get on the equipment we wanted.

This one probably is just an early-days ops problem, but the screening of "Moana 2" we chose was delayed by 20 minutes for what appeared to be as simple as someone not starting the show on time. Guests had to go track down a cast member to get the movie rolling. Checking that movies start at their showtimes should be an easy thing to fix, but I will mention here in the hopes that this helps ensure that it does get fixed.

Finally, no Disney Cruise - even a press preview - should leave port without a morning scheduled to serve Churro Mickey Waffles. The chicken tenders are okay, the hash browns are better, but the Churro Mickey Waffle is the most iconic DCL food item in my book and should not be missed.

If you have any questions about Disney Treasure, or the Disney Cruise Line, please ask in the comments and I will do my best to answer.

