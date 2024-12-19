Bluey is going to Disney World... and beyond

Disney is bringing another big star to its theme parks.

The Disney Experiences segment today announced that it will be bringing the children's television and online video franchise Bluey to its theme parks in the United States and to the Disney Cruise Line.

"Bluey has become a household name for families around the world and we are thrilled to bring her story to life in new ways," Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro said. "We can't wait to watch our youngest guests and their families make memories with Bluey in our parks and on our cruises."

If you do not have any young kids in your household, Bluey is an Australian animated series that blew up online over the last few years. In addition to its wildly popular YouTube channel, Bluey appears in the United States on Disney+, where it is the streamer's most-watched series.

The titular character is an anthropomorphic Blue Heeler (Australian Cattle Dog) puppy, and the series episodes' focus on Bluey's adventures with her family. The fact that her father is an archaeologist and mother works in airport security is just one of the witty Easter eggs that makes the show enjoyable for adults, too. (If you didn't get the joke, dad digs up bones and mom sniffs bags at the airport - just like real-life dogs.)

"The Heeler family's debut at Disney Theme Parks and Cruises really is the icing on the cake for what has been an exceptional year for Bluey," said Nicki Sheard, CEO, BBC Studios, Brands and Licensing, which licenses Bluey worldwide. "We are committed to creating the very best-in-class experiences for our fans and can't wait to open the doors to families next year."

Disney yesterday announced that it had obtained global theatrical rights to make a Bluey film, which is slated for a 2027 release.

Stay tuned for details on when and where fans can meet Bluey at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, as well as on which cruises the character will appear.

