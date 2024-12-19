New Wizard of Oz theme park land set to open

The new Wizard of Oz theme park land has an opening date. And it's... tomorrow.

Warner Bros. Movie World in Australia dropped the news via its social media today. The new The Wizard of Oz precinct will open officially on Friday, December 20.

The new land includes two roller coasters:

Kansas Twister : A Vekoma Family Boomerang Racer, twin tracks with a top speed of 36 mph and a 37-inch height requirement

: A Vekoma Family Boomerang Racer, twin tracks with a top speed of 36 mph and a 37-inch height requirement Flight of the Wicked Witch: A Vekoma Suspended Family Coaster, with a top speed of nearly 42 mph and 41-inch height requirement

If any Theme Park Insider fans are reading this from Australia, we would love to have a trip report from the new land. Just email me using the link at the bottom of any Theme Park Insider page. Or, just leave us some brief thoughts in the comments.

