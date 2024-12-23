The world's fastest roller coaster is back

Formula Rossa is back.

The world's fastest roller coaster reopened today after a nearly year-long refurbishment. The 149 mph coaster at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi closed in January for what some fans had feared might be a permanent end.

But the teams at Intamin and Yas Island resort owner Miral got the hydraulic-launch Accelerator coaster up and running today. Themed to a Ferrari F1 car, Formula Rossa launches riders to 149 mph up a 170-foot hill outside the indoor theme park. The attraction here is the pure speed of a Formula 1 car, which is best experienced on a ground-level curve in the middle of the ride.

