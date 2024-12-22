It's time to vote for the world's Best Roller Coaster

It's your turn to help pick the best of the best in the worldwide theme park community. Final-round voting is now open to determine the Best Roller Coaster honor in our annual Theme Park Insider Awards.

Our defending champion is Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure. This year, we have 11 other finalists competing to take VelociCoaster's crown. These finalists were determined by Theme Park Insider readers' nominations, submitted over the past year via www.themeparkinsider.com/vote.



Today is your last chance to submit nominations for the Best Attraction award. Just hit that link to nominate up to 40 rides and shows for this year's honor.

Nominations in all categories are used to determine which attractions we recommend on our Theme Park Visitors Guides. These guides will be updated based on this year's new recommendations, starting January 1.

That's also the date when I will announced the winners in our Best New Attraction and Best Theme Park categories, for which final voting is now underway. Just follow those links to vote, if you have not already.

As always, thank you for being part of the Theme Park Insider community.

