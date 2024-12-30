Here is how to get a free Walt Disney World Dining Plan in 2025

If you want to get a free dining plan at Walt Disney World in 2025, it's time to act.

Disney this morning released details on booking its free dining plans in 2025 - and they open on Thursday. Starting January 2, you can book a free Disney Dining Plan with select Walt Disney World vacation packages.

This offer will be available for booking from January 2 through February 10, for most arrivals starting May 27 through June 26, and then again for arrivals starting July 7 through August 6. You must book a non-discounted stay of at least three nights and three days that includes both an included WDW Resort hotel room and Park Hopper tickets for your family or travel group.

A Disney Dining Plan includes one free table-service meal, one free quick-service meal, a free snack, and a free resort-refillable drink mug for each person over age three in your room for each night of your stay. The Quick-Service Dining Plan subs a second quick-service meal for the table-service meal. More than 200 restaurants and dining locations across the resort accept the Dining Plan, but you may need to make advance reservations to visit popular table-service restaurants.

Now the Disney Dining Plan may not be for everyone. Other discounts that Disney offers may be a better fit for families whose appetites do not match exactly the two full meals and a snack daily. If you're a fan of noshing around EPCOT dining festivals or splitting meals among the family, for example, you might prefer another form of room discount. Again, that's why we have a travel agent partner to help Theme Park Insider readers find the specific Walt Disney World vacation package that works for them. See our Book a Disney or Universal vacation page to get started.

This year, Walt Disney World will be opening several new attractions and experiences, including the new Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away parade at the Magic Kingdom, a reimagined Test Track at EPCOT, the new The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure and Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After shows this summer at Disney's Hollywood Studios, and the new Zootopia: Better Zoogether! show in the Tree of Life Theater at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

