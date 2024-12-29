All aboard the hype train: Falcons Flight at Six Flags Qiddiya City

Is this the most anticipated new roller coaster in the 21st century?

Falcons Flight is set to debut this year at the new Six Flags Qiddiya City in Saudi Arabia. The first Intamin Exa coaster will claim records as the tallest, fastest, and longest coaster in the world when it opens. If that doesn't make Falcons Flight the biggest news in the coaster business this century, it definitely places it among our most anticipated new coasters of 2025.

Today on "all aboard the hype train," it's all board for Falcons Flight, the audacious coaster that many fans thought never would be - or could be - built.

The specs on this seem ridiculous. With over two and a half miles of track, Falcons Flight will obliterate by more than a mile the record for world's longest coaster, now held by Steel Dragon 2000 in Japan's Nagashima Spa Land. Falcons Flight will stand on a 640-foot cliff, dropping riders 519 feet - that's 101 feet deeper than the previous record-holder, Kingda Ka. And with a top speed of 155 mph, Falcons Flight will just beat Formula Rossa's current record of 149 mph for the world's fastest roller coaster.



Concept image courtesy Qiddiya City

It's the triple crown of coaster records. But what will the ride be like? That's the question that makes Falcons Flight so highly anticipated among coaster fans. Will Falcons Flight offer a engaging mix of airtime and positive forces that complement its speed? Will the visuals on the ride impress riders? Will riders come of this feeling like running back to the entrance and riding again, or shaken to their core - thankful for the experience and that it is over?

Or, heaven forbid, will riders leave Falcons Flight - dare I suggest - bored by the experience, despite all the records?

I cannot imagine that last possibility, but with something so unprecedented, it's nearly impossible to predict how people will react to Falcons Flight. That is why so many fans can't wait to see the first reports and real video from this new coaster.

