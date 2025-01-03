Here's what is happening at Disneyland for its 70th anniversary

It's going to be a big year at Disneyland in 2025. The park will celebrate its 70th anniversary with this year with two returning nighttime spectaculars and a new show featuring the first Audio Animatronic of Walt Disney himself.

Disneyland opened July 17, 1955 and last year welcomed more than 17 million visitors, making it the second-most-visited theme park in the world, following its younger sibling, Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. For its 70th birthday this year, Disneyland will celebrate with an open-ended anniversary event starting May 16.

Disneyland's 70th Anniversary will feature a daily Mickey and Friends Celebrate Happy! character cavalcade as well as a new projection show on the It's a Small World facade, in addition to the returning nighttime spectaculars, the Paint the Night parade and the Wondrous Journeys projection/fireworks show.

In addition to the 70th anniversary, Disneyland will offer the following events this year:

Celebrate Gospel, for Black History Month: February 8 and 15

Season of the Force, celebrating Star Wars: March 28-May 11

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort: August 22-October 31

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort: November 14, 2025-Jan. 7, 2026

