Who wants to visit Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure?

Yesterday, we featured our Visitors Guide to Tokyo DisneySea, following its win as the Best Theme Park in our annual Theme Park Insider Awards, voted on by site readers. Each day this month, we will introduce another updated theme park visitors guide, starting today with our Best Theme Park runner-up.

How to plan a visit to Islands of Adventure

Just follow this link to see our Visitors Guide to Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure.

Islands of Adventure opened May 28, 1999 as the second gate at what is now the Universal Orlando Resort, joining Universal Studios Florida next door. Later this year, on May 22, 2025, the resort will expand to a new campus near the Orange County Convention Center, as Universal Orlando welcomes its third theme park - Universal Epic Universe.

Epic Universe's debut promises to make this a big year for visiting Universal Orlando. But if you want to beat the crowds with a trip to Islands of Adventure, Universal's current top-rated park will reward you for that choice.

Featuring four of our readers' top 10 attractions worldwide, Islands of Adventure has more of those top-rated attractions than any other theme park in the world. Yet getting on those rides is easy if you stay at one of Universal Orlando's top-three on-site resort hotels. Everyone staying at those hotels gets Universal Express Unlimited - Universal's front-of-line pass that makes visiting these parks nearly effortless.

Again, for all the details you need for an Islands of Adventure visit - along with plenty of videos to provide motivation - please visit our Visitors Guide to Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure.

