Check out our new guide to Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom

Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom continues to reign as the world's most visited theme park. But with tens of thousands of people crowding the Magic Kingdom every day of the year, visiting this park can be a challenge. So today, we are introducing our updated Visitors Guide to Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

Theme Park Insider offers one-page visitors guides to four dozen popular theme parks around the world. These guides include our reviews and rankings of top attractions, on-ride videos, and practical advice for getting the most from each visit.

Our Walt Disney World guides also include links to our articles on Disney's Lightning Lane - the pay-to-play Fastpass replacement that can help visitors get on more rides when they visit.

In 2025, Magic Kingdom is debuting a new nighttime parade - the park's first new nighttime parade since SpectroMagic debuted in 1991. Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away will feature floats themed to Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Frozen, Moana, and Encanto as it glides through the park starting this summer.

The new Tiana's Bayou Adventure will enjoy its first full year of operation in 2025, joined by last year's new Country Bear Musical Jamboree show. But this year also might be your last chance to enjoy the Rivers of America, the Liberty Belle riverboat and Tom Sawyer Island, as those attractions are slated for removal to clear space for new Cars-themed attractions later this decade.

For about all of these attractions, as well as more on-ride and full-show videos, please visit our updated Visitors Guide to Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

