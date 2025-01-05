Six Flags files plan to demolish the world's tallest roller coaster

Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey has changed its work permit application for the Kingda Ka roller coaster.

The permit application, which we told you about last month, had been for "alteration" of the now-closed roller coaster. Now, the permit has been updated for the ride's demolition.

Standing 456 feet, with a 418-foot Top Hat drop, Kingda Ka had been the world's tallest roller coaster until Six Flags closed it permanently on November 11 last year. The Intamin Accelerator also was America's fastest coaster, with a top speed of 128 mph.

The world's fastest roller coaster is Intamin's Formula Rossa at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, which runs up to 149 mph. But the records for world's fastest and tallest roller coaster are about to fall to Intamin's Falcons Flight at Six Flags Qiddiya City in Saudi Arabia, which is expected to open later this year.

Six Flags Great Adventure has announced that it will open a "multi-record-breaking launch coaster" in 2026 after removing Kingda Ka and the attached Zumanjaro: Drop of Doom drop ride as well as the Green Lantern coaster and Skyway gondola ride. Later this year, the park will open Flash: Vertical Velocity, a Vekoma Super Boomerang.

