Disneyland offers new taste combinations for Lunar New Year

A Los Angeles culinary classic is getting an Asian spin at Disneyland's Lunar New Year celebration this year.

The Disneyland Resort has announced the menus for its 2025 Lunar New Year marketplaces at Disney California Adventure. The Lunar New Year celebration starts January 17 and continues through February 16 at DCA this year. You can get discounted tickets to the park - including a three-day local residents' special - via our partner's Disneyland tickets page.

Among the new selection this year is a Pho Dip at the Wrapped with Love marketplace. The French Dip is an LA-area classic, originating at Philippe The Original in Chinatown. A Vietnamese soup dish, Pho is also popular in Southern California, so a mash-up of the two seems a solid choice for this year's food festival. Disney's Pho Dip will include rice noodles, sliced beef, shaved jalapeños, pickled onions, and Pho broth.



Pho Dip. Photo courtesy Disneyland

Other new savory selections at the marketplaces this year include Mini Char Siu Pork Shanks with rice and pineapple chutney at Bamboo Blessings, plus Fire Chicken Wings with sesame-seaweed crunch and Spicy Gochujang Chicken Tacos with yuja citrus cabbage slaw at Red Dragon Spice Traders.

New sweets include Brown Sugar Milk Tea at Bamboo Blessings, a Chocolate Firecracker (light chocolate mousse, chocolate ganache filling, chocolate almond dacquoise, and popping candy) at Lucky 8 Lantern, and a Mandarin Orange Cream Puff at Wrapped with Love.

Beyond the marketplaces, several California Adventure restaurants will be offering Lunar New Year items again this year. New selections for the 2025 celebration include Legend of the Ten Spices Flatbread (Kung pao beef, sesame spread, toasted bok choy, and napa cabbage served with onion-cilantro salad garnished with heirloom radish and chile threads) at Pym Test Kitchen and a plant-based "Beef" and Broccoli at Paradise Garden Grill.

Studio Catering Co. also will offer a new Moo Shu Pork Burrito with sautéed vegetables, egg fried rice, and crispy noodles, with a side of plum sauce, as well as a Scallion Pancake Tostada with bulgogi beef, kimchi aïoli, and spicy scallion salad.

