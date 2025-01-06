Get the inside advice to visit Universal Studios Japan

Last week, we named Tokyo DisneySea as the world's best theme park in our annual Theme Park Insider Awards. While I hope that this helps inspire more Theme Park Insider readers to visit Japan for Disney, let's not forget that Universal has an outstanding theme park in Japan, as well.

Located in Osaka, Universal Studios Japan is the most-visited of all Universal's theme parks around the world, and actually welcomed more visitors in 2023 than either of the Tokyo Disney theme parks. If you would like to see the original home of Super Nintendo World, today I am pleased to invite you to check out our newly updated Visitors Guide to Universal Studios Japan.

Theme Park Insider offers one-page visitors guides to four dozen popular theme parks around the world. These guides include our reviews and rankings of top attractions, on-ride videos, and practical advice for getting the most from each visit. For many parks, including Universal Studios Japan, we also offer links to discounted tickets.

Last month, Universal Studios Japan expanded its Super Nintendo World with Donkey Kong Country - the home of the new Mine-Cart Madness family roller coaster.



Donkey Kong Country opening. Photo courtesy Universal Studios Japan

Those will open in the United States at Universal Epic Universe in Orlando in May, but the Osaka park remains home to plenty of attractions Universal fans will not find in America, including Universal's last stand-alone Jaws ride as well as kids' rides themed to Hello Kitty, Peanuts, and Sesame Street.

Again, I hope that you will take a look at our Visitors Guide to Universal Studios Japan as well as all of our theme park visitors guides as we update them this month.

