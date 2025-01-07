Joe Jonas, T-Pain headline Universal Orlando's Mardi Gras concerts

Multiple Grammy winners will highlight Universal Orlando's Mardi Gras concert line-up this spring.

Universal Orlando today announced 12 artists that will headline concerts on its Music Plaza Stage inside Universal Studios Florida this year. The concerts are included with park admission during the resort's Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval celebration, which runs from February 1 through March 30 and is marking its 30th year in 2025.

Here is the headliner stage line-up:

February 1: T-Pain

February 8: Joe Jonas

February 15: Kool & The Gang

February 16: Juanes

February 22: Scotty McCreery

March 1: Foster the People

March 8: Illenium

March 15: All Time Low

March 16: Lawrence

March 21: Coco Jones

March 22: DJ Pauly D

March 29: TLC

In addition to the show, Universal Mardi Gras includes multiple food stands, serving tastes inspired by Carnaval celebrations around the world. And it would not be Mardi Gras without a parade. Universal's family-friendly Mardi Gras parade runs nightly and includes plenty of beads to catch.

If you want to be one of the people throwing those beads, Universal offers a "Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience," too.

