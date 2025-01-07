Should fans visit Japan for the ultimate Disneyland experience?

Theme park fans love to debate whether Orlando or Southern California is the best destination to visit. But let's not sleep on a place that might offer an ever better theme park experience - Japan.

Theme Park Insider readers this year voted Tokyo DisneySea as the world's best theme park. Yesterday, we featured Universal's most-visited theme park, which is Universal Studios Japan. It's just three and a half hours from the Universal City station in Osaka to the Maihama Station at the Tokyo Disney Resort, via the high-speed Shinkansen train. That's about the same time that it takes to go from Six Flags Magic Mountain to SeaWorld San Diego, given typical SoCal traffic.

But before DisneySea and USJ, there was Tokyo Disneyland, which opened in 1983. Today, we are pleased to offer our newly updated Visitors Guide to Tokyo Disneyland to help you plan your Tokyo Disney trip.

Theme Park Insider offers one-page visitors guides to four dozen popular theme parks around the world. These guides include our reviews and rankings of top attractions, on-ride videos, and practical advice for getting the most from each visit. For many parks, including Tokyo Disney, we also offer links to discounted tickets.

You can think of Tokyo Disneyland as a greatest-hits combination of California's Disneyland and Florida's Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom, in one park. But the line-up here is led by an attraction not found in the United States - Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast, a trackless dark ride featuring some of Disney's most advanced Audio Animatronics. A new nighttime spectacular, Reach for the Stars, has brought Marvel's Avengers to the park for the first time, too.

Be advised that there are no novice Disney visitors at the Tokyo theme parks. These fans do not mess around - arriving at the park early and mastering every trick in the book to get on the rides and in the shows they want. So I hope that you will take a look at our Visitors Guide to Tokyo Disneyland to get some of that "insider" knowledge as well.

