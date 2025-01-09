Universal, Warner Bros. extend closures

Universal Studios Hollywood has extended its closure to a second day, as fires continue to burn in Southern California.

The theme park will be closed on Thursday, January 9 - the second day in a row that Universal has been closed due to the current conditions. Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, which is located just down the street from Universal, also announced that it would extend its closure through Thursday as well.

Wednesday night, multiple fires broke out in the Hollywood Hills just south of Universal and the studio district. Meanwhile, the Eaton Fire has devastated much of the community of Altadena, leaving thousands of people homeless. Ash and smoke from the Eaton Fire also continue to blanket much of Los Angeles, including Hollywood, even as the high winds that initially drove the fires calm.

The separate Palisade Fire also has claimed many homes and businesses on the west side of the LA area, including the destruction of many landmarks in Malibu.

