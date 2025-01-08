Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

New tastes take the spotlight at EPCOT Festival of the Arts

January 8, 2025, 8:46 PM · Great food can be art, so why not include a food fest in an arts festival?

Walt Disney World has announced this year's Food Studios menus for the 2025 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, which starts January 17 and continues through February 24.

We have the new menu items at this year's Food Studios listed below, led by the two new food stands for this year's event: Opening Bites and Fictional Victuals.

Opening Bites (CommuniCore Plaza)

Opening Bites
The three new menu items at Opening Bites. Photos courtesy Walt Disney World

Fictional Victuals (Near Refreshment Station)

Connections Eatery

Figment's Inspiration Station (The Odyssey)

The Craftsman's Courtyard (Near Refreshment Station)

The Painted Panda (China)

Pastoral Palate (Germany)

L'Arte di Mangiare (Italy)

The Artist's Table (The American Adventure)

Funnel Cake (Between The American Adventure and Japan)

Goshiki (Japan)

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina (Morocco)

L'Art de la Cuisine Française (France)

Gourmet Landscapes (Canada)

Refreshment Port (Near Canada)

Swirled Showcase (Near Port of Entry)

