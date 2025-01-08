New tastes take the spotlight at EPCOT Festival of the Arts

Great food can be art, so why not include a food fest in an arts festival?

Walt Disney World has announced this year's Food Studios menus for the 2025 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, which starts January 17 and continues through February 24.

We have the new menu items at this year's Food Studios listed below, led by the two new food stands for this year's event: Opening Bites and Fictional Victuals.

Opening Bites (CommuniCore Plaza)

Soft Shell Crab Slider: With green papaya slaw and mango ketchup on toasted brioche

Cheddar and Chive Scone: With smoked salmon salad topped with crème fraîche and caviar

Enchanted Rose: Milk chocolate rose with raspberry and rose center



The three new menu items at Opening Bites. Photos courtesy Walt Disney World

Fictional Victuals (Near Refreshment Station)

Squid Ink Pasta: With lump crab, truffle cream, and shaved truffle

Charred Octopus: With crushed fingerling potatoes, kalamata olives, capers, and romesco sauce

Black Cocoa Brownie: With Ube ice cream, coral tuile, and sponge cake

Connections Eatery

Figment's Liege Waffle with Ube filling

Figment's Inspiration Station (The Odyssey)

Raspberry Pastry Tart: Sugar cookie with raspberry and lemon cream cheese filling

The Craftsman's Courtyard (Near Refreshment Station)

Beef Wellington-inspired Croissant Supreme: With creamed spinach croissant pinwheel, mushroom-gorgonzola ragout, mustard-grilled flank steak, red wine sauce, and pickled mustard seeds

The Painted Panda (China)

Har Gow: Shrimp dumplings with pumpkin purée and drizzle of chili oil

Egg Tart: Hong Kong-style egg custard tart

Pastoral Palate (Germany)

Pork and White Bean Cassoulet: With Regensburger Sausage and crispy pork rinds

L'Arte di Mangiare (Italy)

Tricolore: Cheese-filled ravioloni, pomodoro, cream, and pesto sauces

Hazelnut S'more Cannoli: Cannoli shell dipped in chocolate and graham cracker, chocolate-hazelnut cannoli cream, and toasted marshmallows

The Artist's Table (The American Adventure)

Deviled Egg Trio: Pimento Cheese, Green Goddess, and BLT

Chicken "Pot Pie" with smoked cheddar mornay sauce, roasted vegetables, pickled mushrooms, wasabi peas, and sherry-chicken jus served open-faced on flaky pie crust

Funnel Cake (Between The American Adventure and Japan)

Cotton Candy Funnel Cake topped with powdered sugar, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, pink and purple sugar dusting, and cotton candy crunch

Goshiki (Japan)

Taiyaki: Fish-shaped pastry filled with sweet red bean, served with whipped topping and blueberry popping boba

Wagyu Bun: Steamed bun filled with American wagyu beef, served with Japanese karashi mustard sauce and violet shiso sauce

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina (Morocco)

Avocado-Coconut Custard Tart with pomegranate cream and henna-inspired gelée veil (Plant-based)

L'Art de la Cuisine Française (France)

Pithiviers de Canard et Volaille, Sauce Canard: Puff pastry with duck, chicken, onions, mushrooms, cranberries, and duck sauce

Escargot en Chocolat: Chocolate mousse flourless cake, citrus coulis, almond-chocolate coating, and dark chocolate decoration

Gourmet Landscapes (Canada)

Citrus-braised Beet Tartare: With golden beet "egg yolk," mustard vinaigrette, pickled mustard seeds, pickled mushrooms, spiced pistachios, and “feta” snow (Plant-based)

Refreshment Port (Near Canada)

Caprese Poutine: With Tuscan-spiced French fries, confit tomatoes, slivered garlic, mozzarella pearls, basil pesto, shaved pecorino, and balsamic glaze

Swirled Showcase (Near Port of Entry)

Bubble Gum Soft-serve in a cone

