Knott's gets ready to celebrate 75 years of Peanuts

The new year means a new round of festivals at the nation's theme parks. Starting February 8 at Knott's Berry Farm, it's the return of Knott's Peanuts Celebration.

The Peanuts comic strip turns 75 this year, and Knott's is celebrating with a new musical tribute, Let's Celebrate. The show will play on Knott's Calico Mine Stage and feature Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and friends, accompanied by a supporting cast of singers and dancers.

During the festival, which runs weekends through March 9, Calico's Town Hall will present The Life and Art of Charles M. Schulz - an exhibition detailing the Peanuts creator's life and career.

Returning events at Knott's Peanuts Celebration include the Peanuts Cowboy Jamboree games in Calico Park, the Pigpen's Pig Pen character meet in Ghost Town, and Snoopy's Legendary Rooftop Concert, with The Jelly of the Month Club band performing on the Calico Mine Stage in the evenings.



Snoopy's Legendary Rooftop Concert. Photo courtesy Knott's Berry Farm

And over at the Bird Cage Theatre, Peanuts Sketch School returns, where everyone in the audience can learn to draw a Peanuts character. Again, Knott's Peanuts Celebration takes place on weekends only at Knott's Berry Farm, from February 8 through March 9.

