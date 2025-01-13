What is the best 'first coaster' for kids at Disney?

Happy birthday to Disney's Space Mountain, which is 50 years old this week.

The first Space Mountain roller coaster opened at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on January 15, 1975. Designed by a Walt Disney Imagineering team led by future Disney Legend John Hench, in partnership with Arrow Development, Space Mountain is now the oldest still-operating coaster in the state of Florida. It also might be the world's first indoor coaster in the dark. (At least I can't find one that opened any earlier.)

Disney promotes Space Mountain as a great first non-kiddie coaster for children. And with no inversions and a top speed of just 27 mph (less than the tram they rode on to get to the park), Space Mountain certainly won't intimidate anyone with its specs.

But it is a ride in the dark - and that creates anxiety for some folks whose idea of a refreshing vacation does not include riding through sudden drops and turns in the pitch black. That raises the question - which Disney roller coaster is the best "first coaster" experience for beginners?

Let's exclude the Barnstormer and other Junior coasters from this discussion, since those are designed for little kids at the expense of the comfort of most adults. Coasters are best when everyone riding can enjoy the experience.

My answer to this question long has been Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. It's an outdoor coaster that has the look of a classic mine train coaster. Disney has built most of the ride's track atop a fake mountain, so not only do young riders not have to deal with a fear of the dark, Thunder also minimizes any fear of heights, as well.

Unfortunately for visitors this year to Walt Disney World, Magic Kingdom's Big Thunder Mountain is down for refurbishment until next year. But the ride remains open for west coast visitors to Disneyland in California.

Elsewhere at Walt Disney World, good candidates for a first coaster experience include the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom and Slinky Dog Dash at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Both of those have 38 inch height requirements, two inches lower than Thunder Mountain's 40 inches and Space Mountain's 44.

Also at 44 inches, Expedition Everest at Disney's Animal Kingdom might not scare beginners off coasters, either, though the false track and Yeti might prove too much for sensitive young riders. EPCOT's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind has a height requirement of just 42 inches, but there's no way I would recommend that experience as a first coaster for anyone. Even at 48 inches to ride, the straddle coaster TRON Lightcycle / Run would be a better choice, though still not the best one, in my book.

So what is your pick? What was your first coaster at Disney? And what would you recommend to parents as the first non-kiddie coaster for their kids?

