Marvel's Groot takes over Disney's It's a Small World ride

Groot and other Marvel superheroes are back on Earth. But instead of saving the world from yet another evil villain, this time, they're on vacation.

That's the backstory for the latest Marvel takeover of a Disney Parks attraction. This time, it's at Tokyo Disneyland, where Marvel characters now appear on It's a Small World... With Groot.

It's Disney's latest attempt to entice riders to look more closely at the details on this iconic indoor boat ride. Several years ago, Disney added characters from some of its animated films to It's a Small World. So the addition of Groot and friends from the MCU is not breaking taboo on the ride. Frankly, if playing "Where's Waldo?" with Groot - just like we all did with the Disney characters when they first appeared - helps distract riders from being overwhelmed by the earworm of the Sherman Brothers' theme song, that's a good thing, right?

Judge for yourself by watching this on-ride POV of the new Groot overlay.

I loved the intro image, with all the children holding banners saying "Welcome" in their own language, along with Groot holding a sign that says - of course - "I am Groot." It's silly, but I laughed.

The It's a Small World With Groot overlay continues through June 30.

