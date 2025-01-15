Disney hits construction milestone on another hotel

Disney has completed structural work on its new hotel at Shanghai Disneyland. Now work can begin on the walls and interior of the resort's third on-site hotel.



Photo courtesy Shanghai Disney Resort

Disney still has not released a name or a completion date for the new hotel, though we have seen concept art.



Concept image courtesy Disney

The Art Nouveau-inspired deluxe hotel will have 400 guest rooms, making it the smallest of the resort's hotels. The Shanghai Disneyland Hotel has 420 rooms, while the Toy Story Hotel has 795.

For more on what guests can expect at Disney's newest theme park, please check out the reader rankings, on-ride videos and visiting advice in our Visitors Guide to Shanghai Disneyland.

