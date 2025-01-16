Disneyland gets ready to reopen Magic Key pass sales

Disneyland is putting its Magic Key annual passes back on sale starting Wednesday, January 22, no earlier than 9am Pacific Time.

Disney's timing with Magic Key sales continues to be... something. The last drop started the day after the November election, when 60+ percent of California was freaking out about the future, much less willing to invest up to $1K-plus in Disneyland visits for the upcoming year. That drop lasted a few days before the resort closed it. Now, this drop comes as countless people in Southern California are draining their bank accounts for GoFundMe's and relief efforts for last week's fires.

That said, recent history suggests that Disneyland will sell all the passes it wishes and will close Magic Key sales to new orders within a few days this time, too. So if you really want a pass, be ready to log into the Disneyland.com website a few minutes before 9am on Wednesday.

Here is what you need to know about the four levels of Disneyland's Magic Key annual pass.

Which Magic Key pass?

All passes include Park Hopper admission and a 25% discount on Lightning Lane Multi Pass purchases. Once you have a Magic Key, you must make an advance park reservation for each date you want to visit the parks.

The Imagine Key is limited to Southern California residents and costs $599 ($34.17/month for 12 months after $189 down payment). It allows you to hold up to two date reservations at a time, though this pass is valid only for select weekdays during the school year. It also includes 10% discounts on select food and merchandise and 25% off parking.

The Enchant Key is open to all and costs $974 ($65.42/month after down payment). It also has the Imagine Key's discounts, and allows you to hold up to four date reservations at a time, adding select Sundays to the Imagine Key availability calendar.

The Believe Key costs $1,374 ($98.75/month after down payment). It allows you to hold up to six reservations at a time. It is blocked only for select weekend and holiday dates. It includes the 10% discounts on select food and merchandise and 50% off parking, as well as unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads.

The Inspire Key costs $1,749 ($130/month after down payment). It also allows you to hold up to six reservations at a time, but it is blocked only for 10 days around Christmas. Parking is included with the Inspire Key as are the PhotoPass downloads, with the dining discount going up to 15% and the merchandise discount to 20%.

If a Magic Key is not for you, the Disneyland Resort is now offering a variety of deals on daily tickets, including a three-day ticket for Southern California residents that starts at $65 a day. You can get those deals - at prices lower than on Disney's own website - via our ticket partner: Disneyland theme park tickets.

Disneyland will celebrate its 70th anniversary this year, with an open-ended event starting May 16 that will see the return of the Paint the Night parade at Disneyland and a new World of Color show at Disney California Adventure.

