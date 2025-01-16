Report: Pay cuts coming for some Cedar Point employees

Disturbing news from one of the world's top roller coaster parks. A local newspaper is reporting that Cedar Point will be cutting pay for some of its park employees this summer.

A report in the Sandusky Register details the cuts. Cedar Point is rescinding a $5 an hour "legacy pay" increase that it first offered in 2020, when the park struggled to find workers during the pandemic. The park stopped offering that $20-an-hour starting wage to employees hired in later seasons, but those who worked in 2020 kept their higher pay rate.

But not any longer. The Register reports that Cedar Point employees who return for the 2025 season will be paid only their base pay rate, without the legacy pay bump.

Experience helps theme park employees run attractions closer to their theoretical capacity, keeping wait times down throughout a park. It takes time running an attraction to learn to notice the little things that led to downtimes. Experienced operators also are better at screening guests and loading attractions, which helps keep people safe and lines moving swiftly. When a park does not pay enough to entice seasonal workers to return, it must start all over with new employees who will need months to develop the experience that their predecessors took with them. It's too early to tell if Cedar Point's pay changes will affect the percentage of associates who return for 2025 versus last year.

The Register also reports that Cedar Point's practice of hiring immigrant workers on J-1 Visas. The park does not need to pay payroll taxes on immigrants that it hires, saving the company money. Workers on J-1 Visas are also tied to the company that sponsors them, which keeps local wages down as employees cannot job-hop. J-1 Visas are used by many theme parks and seasonal attractions around the nation that need to hire thousands of employees each year.

The paper also notes that Cedar Point's seasonal employees are not eligible for overtime pay, further saving the company at the expense of employees. When I worked at Disney, we got overtime not just for any hours over 40 worked during the week, but also for all hours worked over eight in one day. In addition, all hours worked on a sixth or seventh day during a payroll week were paid at overtime rate. OT was how a Walt Disney World job became a livable wage for many of my co-workers. I cannot imagine working the long hours of a summer job without it. We would love to hear from current or past Cedar Point employees about this.



Cedar Point is looking to open two new coasters this season - the Vekoma tilt coaster Siren's Curse, as well as Top Thrill 2, the Zamperla redesign of the former Top Thrill Dragster that closed just days after its press preview last spring. Cedar Point opens for its 2025 season on Saturday, May 3.

