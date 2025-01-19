Here is a new look at Walt Disney World's new parade

Walt Disney World is sharing concept art for another float in its new nighttime parade at the Magic Kingdom.

Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away will be the first new nighttime parade at the world's most-visited theme park since SpectroMagic debuted 34 years ago, in 1991. This week, Disney revealed new concept art for a float that will include multiple Disney proncesses, Aurora, Belle, Tiana, and Cinderella.



All concept images courtesy Disney

Disney Live Entertainment is crediting Mary Blair's concept artwork for Cinderella for the vibe of this new float. Disney previously released similar concept images for three other Starlight floats, including a Blue Fairy float that calls back to a unit in the Main Street Electrical Parade...

a Moana float...

and one for Encanto.

Frankly, the stylized nature of this concept art makes it a bit difficult to suss out exactly what these units will look like in real life. However, this week Disney released an actual photograph of a prototype of one of the dresses that will appear in the parade, illustrating the fabric and lights that should help provide the shimmering effect that Disney seems to be trying to convey in the artwork.



Photo courtesy Disney

