Walt Disney World expands its ultimate skip-the-line pass

Disney's most expensive skip-the-line pass will be available to all Walt Disney World theme park guests, starting tomorrow.

Well, to all those who can afford to pay for it, of course.

Disney introduced its Lightning Lane Premier Pass last fall. With Lightning Lane Premier Pass, you can enter any of the parks' alternative queue Lightning Lanes whenever you want - no return time reservations are necessary. It's the easiest way to speed-run a Disney World theme park.

So how much does it cost? It's tempting to respond, "if you have to ask, you can't afford it." But the cost of Lightning Lane Premier Pass varies by park and by date - ranging from a low of $119 on select dates at Disney's Animal Kingdom this month to as much as $429 a day at Magic Kingdom.

Disney had restricted sales of Lightning Lane Premier Pass to guests at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels. But it is opening sales to all park guests, starting tomorrow. You can buy Lightning Lane Premier Pass via Walt Disney World's official My Disney Experience app.

Hotel guests will retain a head start in buying the passes, which Disney makes available only in limited quantities. Hotel guests may purchase Lightning Lane Premier Pass up to seven days in advance, while the general public may buy up to three days in advance of their park visit.

To learn more about Lightning Lane Premier Pass and the other Lightning Lane options at both the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts, please visit our complete guide to Disney's Lightning Lane.

