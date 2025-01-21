Six Flags releases first video of new record-setting coaster

Six Flags Great America today dropped a full-ride POV concept video for its upcoming Wrath of Rakshasa roller coaster.
The Bolliger & Mabillard Dive Coaster will set record for that model with a 96-degree drop and five inversions on the 3,239-foot track. The ride is now under construction to debut this year at the Chicago-area amusement park.
Wrath of Rakshasa's track will top out at 180 feet and the ride will reach a top speed of 67 mph.
