Universal Orlando opens its first Epic Universe hotel

Universal Orlando took a big step toward the opening of its new theme park today with the opening of the Universal Stella Nova Resort.

Universal this morning welcomed the first guests to the new hotel - the ninth at the Universal Orlando Resort.



All photos courtesy Universal Orlando

Universal's new hotel is the first location to open to the public on the resort's new south campus, which will be the site of the upcoming Universal Epic Universe theme park. Epic Universe opens officially on May 22.



Universal Stella Nova Resort pool

Universal Stella Nova Resort is one of two new Prime Value hotels located near the entrance to Epic Universe. The second, Universal Terra Luna Resort, will open March 25. Stella Nova offers 750 hotel rooms, a pool with a splash pad and fire pit, fitness center, as well as dining options Cosmos Cafe and Market and the Galaxy Bar.



Lobby seating at Universal Stella Nova Resort



Cosmos Cafe and Market



Guest bedroom at Universal Stella Nova Resort

Rates are starting at about $150-200 a night depending upon dates of stay. The hotel will have a walkway to the Universal Epic Universe theme park, as well as bus transportation to the other Universal Orlando Resort theme parks, where guests will get Early Park Admission.

