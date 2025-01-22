EPCOT's caramel corn is now at Disneyland

The EPCOT caramel corn has arrived at Disneyland!

This is not a drill, Disney foodie fans. It's the real deal, with the arrival today of Werther's Original popcorn at the Disneyland Resort. And the popcorn is not the only sweet treat making its Disneyland debut today.

The Disneyland Resort today is opening Disney Wonderful World of Sweets in the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district. Taking over the former Marcelines Confectionery location, Disney Wonderful World of Sweets is the new west coast home of the popular EPCOT caramel corn, as well as wide variety of new and returning sweet treats for Disney fans.



Disney Wonderful World of Sweets

Disney allowed a select number of reporters to preview the shop this morning, and yes, I got the good stuff.



Got the caramel corn!

The caramel corn tastes just as it does at Walt Disney World - well-coated in delicious caramel, but not slathered to the point of becoming cloying or jaw-locking. The caramel corn coasts $8.99 a bag, and Disneyland also is introducing a new $29.99 popcorn bucket for the product, featuring a new character, Poppi.



Caramel corn and popcorn buckets

Disney Wonderful World of Sweets offers a variety of packaged sweets, much like the line-up at Marcelines Confectionery, as well as several hand-made sweets. Included among those are several exclusive new designs (below):

Jimmi - a frosted marshmallow [$7.49]

Bonni - a cake pop [$6.79]

Fluffi - a cotton candy-inspired cake pop [$6.79]

Lolli - a cookie [$4.99]

Marceline's Train Cookies [$11.99]



New confectioneries at Disneyland

Disneyland Resort visitors can see Disney's sweet makers at work in kitchens with windows open to the Downtown Disney street - one for the popcorn and another for the candy apples and other sweets.



Making caramel corn



Inside the sweets kitchen

More Downtown Disney shopping

Disney Wonderful World of Sweets opens to all at 3pm today. It's just one of several new locations at the Downtown Disney District, including the new Disney Storyland Boutique in the old Wonderground location.



Disney Storyland Boutique. Photo courtesy Disney

That store, which features a Kawaii vibe of character-driven Disney merch, opens to the public at 9am on Friday. Other new shops in Downtown Disney which are now open include the D-Lander Shop for outfitting Disney adults...



Inside D-Lander Shop

And the Avengers Reserve for Marvel fans.



Inside Avengers Reserve

Both those locations are adjacent to the new Parkside Market building on the west side of Downtown Disney, across from Din Tai Fung. In the background is the construction site for the new Earl of Sandwich building.



Parkside Market building

There's no opening date for that yet, but today is the official opening date for Parkside Market, the new food hall at Downtown Disney. Stay tuned for more coverage later today on that.

Update: Check the back of the popcorn bags. There, you will find an ingredient and allergen list, as well as a "best by" date. These are not necessarily coming straight from the kettle as often in Florida, so check the best by date to find the one furthest in the future.



All the info on the new Disneyland caramel corn

For ticket deals, as well as our reader rankings and advice on visiting Disneyland and other top theme parks around the world, please visit our Theme Park visitors guides.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (1)